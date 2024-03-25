Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Pack on the PDA in Steamy Photos From Tropical Vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted swapping more than just sunscreen on their beach day (reportedly) in the Bahamas last week.

The couple, who made their relationship official last autumn, marked a pause in Taylor’s sold-out Eras Tour by embarking on a romantic escape together. Page Six showcased snapshots of the superstar duo showing affection in public under sunny skies during their island getaway on Thursday.

Clad in a revealing yellow bikini by Montce, the singer flaunted her physique at the private beach outing. The swimsuit priced at $237 features a scoop neckline, ruched trim detailing, and push-up demi cups.

Taylor wore sunglasses to protect her eyes and tied back her blond hair in a braided ponytail. Meanwhile, Travis proudly flaunted his dad bod in blue and white patterned swim trunks.

📸| Drinkin' on the beach with you all over me🍹☀️ pic.twitter.com/BaiuK5s6x0 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 25, 2024

At one moment, the pop star planted a smooch on her beau’s lips, and at another, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end cozily draped his arm around her. They seemed to own that beach like VIPs – no other tourists dared to photobomb their love story.

📸| Taylor & Travis vacationing in the Bahamas ☀️🏖️😎 pic.twitter.com/pJFkbs634m — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 25, 2024

Of course, images of the high profile couple made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Kelce and Swift were said to have been residing together in Los Angeles during a brief hiatus from their respective careers.

Nevertheless, the influential duo didn’t stay in one place for too long. Travis reportedly treated his billionaire girlfriend to a tropical getaway before she drops her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, next month.

The Exact Location of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Island Getaway Remains a Mystery

Instagram’s DeuxMoi recently shared images indicating the couple is enjoying an idyllic vacation. The photos showed Taylor and Travis walking hand-in-hand on a dock. However, the exact location remains officially undisclosed.

However, Swifties and internet sleuths have a theory. They believe the dock where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were walking could be Valentine’s Resort & Marina at Harbour Island.

After his impressive Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce has emerged as a notable presence on Taylor Swift’s current tour. Recently, the duo was spotted at a Singapore mall while Swift was performing on her ongoing Eras tour.

Kelce was also seen at the Eras Tour in Sydney, where Taylor Swift performed over three nights. The NFL star demonstrated his backing for the acclaimed singer in the VIP tent by handing out guitar picks.

Of course, Swift famously backs her current flame. During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games.