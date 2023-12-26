Taylor Swift Arrives to Chiefs Game with Santa, Internet Has Thoughts

Taylor Swift got into the Christmas spirit by watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game, accompanied by a jolly guest—Santa.

The pop singer has attended several Chiefs games this year to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, this particular one holds a special significance as it is a Christmas game, something that Kelce reportedly enjoys participating in.

Wearing a vibrant red top, a sleek black coat, and a stylish plaid skirt, the 12-time Grammy winner made a graceful entrance into Arrowhead Stadium. She was accompanied by a companion dressed as Saint Nick.

Of course, Swifties (and haters) came out in full force on social media to weigh in on the entrance. “I mean let’s face it you knew the Clauses were swifties,” one fan quipped on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan joked that Taylor Swift was doing Santa a favor at the Chiefs game. “Taylor putting Santa on the map fr,” they wrote on X.



Other Taylor Swift fans seemed to focus more on her outfit rather than Santa. “The outfit and the bow has changed my life sincerely,” one fan Tweeted. Another Swifitie agreed. “Buys a bow for my hair immediately,” they joked. “Omg her outfit is literally so cute ahh,” another wordsmith noted on X.



Finally, another superfan found it impossible to shake off Taylor’s allure upon seeing her Yuletide outfit. “Her beauty isn’t confined to the visual; it’s an evolving melody, harmonizing the strength of self-discovery and the elegance of genuine expression,” they gushed.

Later in the Chiefs Game, Taylor Swift Was Spotted Wearing a Santa Hat of Her Own

Fans wanting to adopt Swift’s look have already detailed her outfit online. Taylor Swift is rocking the Grizzly Bomber Jacket, a stylish piece from her friend Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence. It looks like she paired it with Sheertex tights and a plaid skirt from Hill House.

Later during the game, Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a Santa hat of her own. The festive hat even had her current beau’s number on it. If only Kelce’s number was 89!

📸| Papa Kelce is in the suite today too! pic.twitter.com/lGLUAgBJ5J — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 25, 2023

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since the summer, showed her support for the Chiefs on the road last weekend as Kansas City triumphed over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The 34-year-old songstress jubilantly celebrated the Chiefs’ ninth victory of the season in the company of her father, Scott Swift, and newfound friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.