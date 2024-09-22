Taylor Swift Stuns in Plaid Miniskirt and Crop Top on Girls’ Night Outing

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking the internet, and this weekend she did it again – this time with best friend Gigi Hadid in New York City.

The singer enjoyed a girls’ night with her long-time friend Hadid on Saturday, the pair spotted leaving dinner at The Corner Store.

As the weather slowly moves from blistering to brisk, Taylor Swift has made a habit of blowing fans’ minds with her fall wardrobe. This time, she stunned in a cropped black top with long sleeves paired with a short plaid skirt and heeled snake skin ankle boots.

Taylor Swift with Gigi Hadid in NYC tonight! pic.twitter.com/1qu0MQSGBw — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 22, 2024

Countless fans took to social media to praise the pop star’s sense of fashion.

“Taylor Swift is owning the fashion industry right now,” one fan wrote. “She always has been owning it. She would’ve succeeded as a Victoria’s Secret model let’s bffr,” another said.

Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Her Outfit Was Full of ‘Easter Eggs’

With millions of people worldwide watching her every move, Taylor Swift has taken to dropping “easter eggs” for her fans regularly. Not just in her lyrics but in her music videos, tour visuals, Instagram captions, and outfits.

In a sitdown with Entertainment Weekly, T Swift addressed these hidden messages herself. “I think the best messages are cryptic ones,” she explained. “Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry.”

“This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don’t usually find out this one immediately, but they know you’re probably sending a message. They’ll figure it out in time. Lots of examples of this exist through the history of my career.”

With this particular outfit, Swifties pointed to everything from the curled style of Taylor’s hair to the snake skin pattern of her boots as “easter eggs” from their favorite star.

“SNAKE BOOTS, BLACK NAILS, THE PROMINENT CHECKED OUTFIT FROM THE REP ERA WHICH SHE ALSO WORE IN THE VMAS?!?!?!?” one fan gushed. “Her necklace has a number 12!!!” another pointed out.

“Okay not only Is Taylor wearing snakeskin shoes- Gigi is wearing Alligator skin. Both of them wearing reptile patterned shoes can’t be a coincidence- then add on the initial necklace (ciwyw) and the black nails. This whole picture is a Reputation easter egg omlete,” a third eagle-eyed fan added.