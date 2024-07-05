taylor-swift-sparks-heated-debate-with-new-eras-tour-outfit-at-4th-of-july-show

Taylor Swift debuted a new outfit during her 4th of July Eras Tour stop, and Swifties are conflicted over the meaning of the new threads. The billionaire pop queen took the stage at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Thursday evening, unveiling the new outfit for her ‘1989’ era performance.

Swifties were enthralled as Taylor performed her hit, “Style,” donning a dazzling blue crop top paired with a red-orange skirt. Observant fans noted that this ensemble was a fresh addition, as she has recently been experimenting with new looks for this segment of her record-breaking tour.

Dutch fans quickly praised Taylor’s style, believing she donned the blue and red-orange ensemble to honor the Netherlands.

“Blue and orange are Dutch colors 🧡🩵”, one fan in the comments under the above TikTok video. “WE WONNNNN 🧡🩵,” another Dutch Swiftie exclaimed.

For context, the original Dutch flag featured blue, white, and orange, with red eventually replacing orange on the ensign.

American Fans Insist Taylor Swift’s 4th of July Outfit Was Patriotic

However, American fans seemed to cry foul at the apparent Dutch shout-out. After all, Taylor Swift’s concert and her new outfit coincided with the Fourth of July. The 4th is reportedly one of Tay’s favorite holidays. American Swifties were certain her outfit was a tribute to America’s big day.

One Swiftie wondered, “wait dutch colors and 4th of july colors?”, in the comments. One user playfully teased the star for possibly mixing up the colors, posting, “That’s the wrong way around.” Others saw it as a gesture of American patriotism, with comments like “eagle screech” and another cheering, “Merica!”

However, one Swiftie did their best to suggest the outfit was a compromise of sorts. “She made both American and Netherlands fans happy by this outfit,” they insisted.

Other fans seemed to feel the lack of a specific 4th of July shout-out from Taylor was the end of an (ahem) era.

RIP to taylor swift’s ICONIC instagram posts after her july 4th parties back in the day https://t.co/QVmjsTxbAM pic.twitter.com/hbggVewX8T — ty ✰🏳️‍🌈 (@owndiscomfort) July 2, 2024

Taylor’s tour is breaking records, and she’s set to bring her spectacular performances back to the UK next month. After already captivating audiences in Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Cardiff, and Dublin, she is gearing up for a triumphant return to London for three more electrifying nights.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation over how Taylor will surpass her previous London gig, especially after she electrified the audience by inviting her current flame, NFL star, Travis Kelce, onstage for an enchanting dance routine.