Taylor Swift Reacts to Fan Getting ‘Tipsier Every Era’ During Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift recently chimed in on a fan’s tipsy “So High School” escapades at one of her Eras Tour shows last month.

The billionaire pop queen recently commented on an Instagram video of a fan getting progressively “tipsier every era” during one of her concerts last month.

Instagram user and Swiftie Elliott Norris documented himself getting thrashed at a Taylor concert. He captioned the charming montage: “eras tour was lit 😂.”

The fan screamed with joy during the “Lover” segment, blanked on the lyrics for “Red,” and grooved with a beer in hand during “Reputation.”

Norris, rocking a white muscle tank and tan pants, grabbed four more drinks and showed off his moves with empty cups during the “1989” part of the event.

“My lazy eye is coming out,” the fan captioned the footage at one point. He wrapped up the video with a dramatic rendition of “Tortured Poets Department,” getting misty-eyed over how stunning Swift looked.

The epic Tipsy Eras extravaganza didn’t go unnoticed by Taylor Swift. “This was a whole entire journey 😆,” the songstress commented under the video.

Taylor Swift left a comment on her tipsy fan’s Instagram video. (Image via Instagram / Elliot Norris)

On Monday, Norris showcased Swift’s response in his Instagram Story, captioning the video with, “Drinks? @taylorswift.” However, the fan claimed he “will be staying humble even with all this new fame.”

Other Fans React to the Beer Drenched Taylor Swift Concert Shenanigans

Of course, not every onlooker was as kind as Taylor Swift was about the drunken fan shenanigans.

“You would literally be my worst nightmare to be even near you,” one Instagram user declared in the comments. “You’re not tipsy, you’re drunk,” another onlooker pointed out.

“Going to a TAYLOR SWIFT concert to get hammered? Disgrace,” a third person quipped.

Meanwhile, another alleged concertgoer claimed to have hands-on experience with the half-in-the-bag Swiftie.

“Cute ! Actually my friend and I were next to you the whole show 😍 Can’t tell what my biggest highlight was tho, maybe all the times you pushed us bc you needed space for dancing ? Or when you spilled your beer on my dress 😍😍,” they wrote, dripping with sarcasm.

Despite the pushback, other fans appreciated the unbridled joy on display in the footage. “You are literally a whole mood! 👏🏼👏🏼,” one fan declared.