taylor-swift-sets-new-record-for-most-mtv-vma-wins-in-history

Adding a new achievement to her already iconic music career, Taylor Swift set a new record for the most MTV VMA Awards wins in history.

According to USA Today, the pop icon won seven of the 12 awards she was nominated for during this year’s VMAs on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Among the awards was Video of the Year.

Thanks to the seven awards, Taylor Swift has now been dubbed the solo artist with the most career MTV VMA wins. She is also the artist with the most Video of the Year wins.

Taylor Swift now has 30 MTV VMA awards.

It was also quite a night for Taylor Swift personally. During her acceptance for Video of the Year, she praised her boyfriend Travis Kelce for his unwavering support over the past year.

“When I’d finish a take, and I’d say cut. And we’d be done with that take. I’d always just hear someone like cheering and like ‘whoo’ from across the studio,” Taylor explained while recalling working on the music video for her award-winning “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. “And that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

She then declared, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic.”

Kelce was noticeably absent from the MTV VMAs, due to commitments in his NFL career. “[Travis] had to be back in Kansas City by Tuesday for practice,” an insider told Page Six before the award show.

Although he wasn’t there for her big wins, Kelce gave Swift a shoutout during the latest episode of his and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast.

“Hopefully, Taylor can walk away with a few. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight,” Travis stated. “Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen. Those are always one of the cooler trophies.”

Taylor Swift Gushed About Working With Post Malone on ‘Fortnight’

During her acceptance speech, Taylor Swift had nothing but praise for her “Fortnight” collaborator, Post Malone.

“There is a reason Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with,” she gushed on stage. “It has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma’am.”

Taylor previously gave a shoutout to Post Malone following the release of his album F-1 Trillion.

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music. On the set of the ‘Fortnight’ video when Austin played it for me,” Swift wrote in a post on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. “It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is. And [he’s] just the most down to earth guy alive.”