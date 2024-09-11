Taylor Swift Arrives at 2024 MTV VMAs in Wild Outfit Without Travis Kelce: See Photos

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 11. And after having arguably the most successful year in her illustrious career, Taylor Swift is expected to have a big night.

Swift and her new beau, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, have become the toast of the town. And the new lovebirds have been highly supportive of each other. Kelce attended several of Swift’s ERAs Tour shows this summer and Swift has become a regular fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games.

However, when Swift arrived at the event, she was without Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce Will Not Attend VMAs

According to Page Six, because of work commitments, he will not attend the awards show.

“A source tells us that the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is unable to attend the awards show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, due to work commitments,” Page Six writes.

“Meanwhile, Swift will likely be there as she’s this year’s most nominated artist. She’s also expected to break history for the most VMAs wins ever.

“[Travis] had to be back in Kansas City by Tuesday for practice,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six.”

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Swift may not be a politician but she does possess political power. She was the 2023 TIME Person of the Year and is one of the most revered celebrities of all time. It is safe to say that she has influence. As we near election season, Taylor has endorsed democratic nominee Kamala Harris to be the next president.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said.

“I’m voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”