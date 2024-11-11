taylor-swift-scolds-security-guard-who-screamed-at-photographers-in-awkward-video

Refusing to let rudeness go unchecked, Taylor Swift scolds a security guard, who was caught screaming at nearby photographers.

While attending the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, Nov. 10, with her mother Andrea, Taylor Swift witnessed the security guard acting a bit harsh toward nearby photographers.

“Guys, stay back. Stay back,” the security guard aggressively shouted as Taylor and Andrea got out of a golf cart. The popstar immediately replied, “Stay back, please.”

The awkward moment was caught on video.

Taylor Swift is one sweet girl! We love having her as a part of #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yk5oMLzEAT — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 10, 2024

Taylor’s action led to praise from Swifties on social media.

“Polite queen!” one Swiftie declared.

Another Swiftie added, “Haha she really toddler mom’d the f–k out of them” with a cry-laughing emoji.

This wasn’t the only security guard moment at the game. As Taylor and her mother headed to their seats at Arrowhead Stadium, a member of the singer’s team urged photographers to stand up as she walked through. This was a way to avoid any inappropriate camera angles, as Swift was wearing a skirt.

Thank you guys very much,” that security guard said to the photographers after they stood up.

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Makes Chiefs Franchise History With 76th Career Touchdown

Following the security guard moment, Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos. At one point, Swift is seen applauding and declaring, “Yay,” after Kelce caught the football in the endzone.

“There it is! The all-time Chiefs leading touchdown receiver! From [Patrick] Mahomes,” CBS announcer Kevin Harlan stated after Kelce made the play. “That will give you something to sing about.”

This was Kelce’s 76th NFL touchdown. He is now tied with Hall of Famer and fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 16-14 and are now 9-0. The team has also won 15 games in a row.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then spoke about the milestone following the game.

“You live for these moments,” Mahomes said. “When you grow up playing football, you live for the walk-off whatever it is. It’s special when you build [with] these guys for so long and you’ve built this chemistry with them and guys get to make that play.”

Mahomes further shared, “It’s something that I’m sure Leo [Chenal] will have for the rest of his life. I’m just glad that we all get to experience it together.”





