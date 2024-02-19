taylor-swift-rocks-chiefs-super-bowl-gear-in-australia-amid-eras-tour

Pop music star Taylor Swift went public with her new beau, Travis Kelce, during this past NFL season. And now that the football season has officially ended, the country music star has resumed her critically acclaimed Eras tour.

Taylor is no longer sitting in the luxury suites at Arrowhead Stadium. But that does not mean that her support for the Super Bowl champion has wavered. During the Australia stop of her Eras tour, Swift sported some trendy accessories in support of Kelce.

“The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker appeared at a Melbourne, Australia airport following her most recent batch of “Eras” tour stops. As she boarded a private jet to take her to her next group of shows in Sydney, she was seen decked out in Kelce tributes,” TMZ wrote.

“On her head was a Super Bowl champions hat. Kansas City officials had given [the hat] to her following Kelce’s big win over the 49ers in Las Vegas earlier this month. On her wrist, she wore the Taylor ‘N Travis “TNT” bracelet she had made ahead of Kelce’s AFC Championship Game last month.”

📸 | Taylor wearing her @Chiefs champion hat earlier today in Australia pic.twitter.com/SxWAG46Rsr — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) February 19, 2024

Kelce Still Not on Eras Tour

Taylor attended every Chiefs playoff game during the playoffs. But Travis has not been able to make it to any of Taylor’s events. The grueling NFL schedule has prevented it and Kelce has caught a lot of heat from fans for his absence. Especially when he did not attend the Grammys just a week before the Super Bowl. Kelce has not yet joined Taylor on tour, but TMZ says they expect him to soon.

“So far, Kelce hasn’t made it down under to return the support — he was just spotted out grabbing lunch in K.C. on Sunday — although there’s still plenty of time for him to head out to cheer her on,” TMZ added.

“She’ll head to Singapore to kick off March. With Kelce free of NFL obligations for the time being, many have assumed he’ll board a plane sooner rather than later.”

Swift & Kelce Have Donated Thousands to Victims

As part of an age-old tradition, the Chiefs hosted a parade in Kansas City to celebrate their Super Bowl win. But the day of celebration ended in a grave tragedy.

In the waning moments of the parade, there was another mass shooting. One person died and 21 others got injured, including 11 children. Following the tragic event, TMZ says Swift and Kelce have “donated thousands” to the victims.

“He and Taylor, though, both donated thousands to shooting victims late last week … proving it’s all very much been on their minds — even if they’ve been apart for nearly a week now,” TMZ said.