Kansas City Chiefs Players Reach Out to Children’s Hospital After Parade Shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl last weekend. As part of an age-old tradition, they hosted a parade in the city. But what was supposed to be a day of celebration ended in a grave tragedy.

In the waning moments of the parade, there was another mass shooting. It left one person dead and 21 others were injured, including 11 children. Following the tragic event, several Chiefs players have offered aid to the victims.

Lisa Augustine, the senior manager of media relations at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said that the organization has been ‘extremely supportive’ in the wake of the tragedy.

“The Chiefs players have been extremely supportive, as well as the Chiefs organization. They have reached out to us and we’re managing that accordingly,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we’re focusing on our patients, and our kids and families first and our staff, and then we will have them help with that.”

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Chiefs Player Recalls Parade Shooting

Another mass shooting has left the country in shambles. A mass shooting at an event that featured thousands of people was extremely chaotic. And the fact that the majority of the victims were children, makes the situation that much more tragic. Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith recalled bringing on a child that he saw to safety.

“Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’ I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus,” Smith said.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.’ They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.’”