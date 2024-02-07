Taylor Swift Reveals Her Timeline for Writing ‘Tortured Poets Department’

While continuing to share more details about her upcoming album, The Torture Poets Department, Taylor Swift reveals the exact timeline of the record.

During her first Eras Tour performance in Tokoyo on Wednesday, Feb. 7, Swift stated that it wasn’t too long after releasing Midnights that she was ready to start working on her new album. “I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” the Anti-Hero songstress said. She also pointed out that album submissions take “months in advance” to be finalized.

Midnights was notably released on Oct. 22. She told her concert’s attendees, “I’ve been working on it for two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it.”

Taylor Swift then said she was “so, so excited” that her fans will finally get to the new album soon. “Soon we’ll get to experience that together,” she gushed. “And I’m just like, I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music. It still blows my mind. I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that’s because it’s true.’”

Jokingly addressing the crowd, Swift asked the question she’s constantly being asked. “‘Why do you make so many albums?’ Man, because I love it. I love it so much. I’m having fun, leave me alone.”

Taylor Swift continued to express her excitement of being in Tokoyo by saying “This is just the craziest, most joyful experience. And then getting to come here and then get to thank you and see you right after that happened, I’m just, I’m in a really good mood.”

Taylor Swift Has ‘More Milestones to Come’ With Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, things seem to be going amazingly well for Taylor Swift both professionally and personally.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that things between the pop icon and Travis Kelce are going so well.

“Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever,” the source said. “This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way.”

The insider also said that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make time for each other because they simply want to. “ They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving, and forthright with each other across the board.”

It was then noted that both Swift and Kelce continually encourage one another to be the best they can be. “Travis is in love with Taylor and he’s never been happier. Taylor’s feelings are mutual and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis.”