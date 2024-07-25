woman-arrested-for-fatal-samurai-sword-stabbing-during-domestic-dispute

A woman was arrested for a fatal samurai sword stabbing that occurred in San Dimas, CA on Thursday, July 18.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department placed 44-year-old Weichien Huang under arrest after she was suspected of killing her wife Chen Chen Fei. The authorities stated Huang had attacked Fei with a Samurai sword while the two were arguing in their San Dimas-area residence.

Huang also allegedly attacked Fei’s mother during the fatal Samurai sword stabbing as well. The woman managed to grab the sword from Huang and fled into the street to get help.

TMZ also managed to acquire footage of the incident, which featured what is presumably Fei’s mother trying to get the attention of nearby police officers. She walked up to them with the sword in her hand.

Authorities stated that after she complied with orders and put the sword on the ground, Fei’s mother led officers to a nearby residence. They discovered Fei with multiple cuts from the Samurai sword stabbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fei’s mother was reportedly stable. She’s now recovering at a nearby hospital. The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station released a statement alerting the public about the incident. “Your safety is our highest priority. We have increased patrols in the area and are working closely with community leaders to ensure everyone feels secure.”

“While this incident is alarming, we want to reassure you that such events are rare in our community,” the statement continued. “And we are taking every measure to prevent further occurrences.”

Days later, Huang was arrested. Details about what led to the fatal Samauri sword stabbing remain unknown to the public.

Authorities further noted that the women involved in the stabbing incident speak Mandarin Chinese. This is making it difficult to continue the investigation.

How Common Are Fatal Samauri Sword Stabbings?

Although the incident in San Dimas is terrifying, it is reported that fatal Samarui sword stabbings are considered “rare.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, the use of Japanese swords (aka Samauri swords) for homicidal attempts is rare. While swords are sharp and cutting objects when faced with the weapon, it is important to distinguish the differences between stabbing and incised wounds.

“Incised wounds can rarely lead to death,” the organization explained. “But because of the size of the weapon, stabs usually cause much more serious injuries. Stabs also imply a penetrating movement, whereas incised wounds can be the consequence of protective circular blows.”