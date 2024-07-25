man-suffers-third-degree-burns-on-feet-after-losing-shoes-in-123-degree-heat

A walk in the park turned into an ambulance ride when a man picked Death Valley for a stroll, resulting in third-degree burns on his feet.

The National Park Service reported that a 42-year-old man from Belgium, identity undisclosed, was taking a short walk in flip-flops at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley on July 20.

During the walk, park rangers noted that they believed he had “lost his shoes,” though it was unclear whether his flip-flops had “broken or were buried in the sand” due to “communication challenges.”

Park officials observed that the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes ground temperature was likely higher than the air temperature, which stood at around 123°F. This extreme heat led to the man requiring rescue after sustaining severe full-thickness burns on his feet.

Park Rangers Said the Man With Third-Degree Burns on His Feet Required Urgent Transport

The National Park Service reported that when park rangers reached the 42-year-old man, they quickly assessed that he required urgent transport to a hospital due to his burns and elevated pain level.

However, they faced challenges because Mercy Air’s helicopter could not land safely in the area, as extreme heat conditions significantly reduced rotor lift.

According to the NPS, the man was transported by park rangers in an ambulance to a higher-elevation landing zone, where the temperature was significantly cooler at 109°F. Mercy Air later airlifted him to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment.

Meanwhile, the NPS took the incident as an opportunity to once again warn the public of the dangers of hiking in extreme heat.

Park officials recommend staying within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, avoiding hikes after 10 a.m., and drinking plenty of water. They also suggest wearing a hat and sunscreen.

The rescue follows an “extreme summer heat” alert issued by the National Park Service (NPS) for Death Valley. It warns travelers to anticipate temperatures ranging from 100°F to 130°F.

The NPS cautioned that individuals hiking or traveling in this area should “minimize” their time outdoors in the heat. They should also “travel prepared to survive,” as “cell phones do not function in most parts of the park.”

Along with the warning, the NPS advised people to plan ahead to prevent heat-related illnesses like heat rash and heat stroke, which can be dangerous and may “lead to brain damage or injure vital organs.”

The NPS warns that heat-related illnesses rise with high humidity, elevation, and strenuous activities. They advise calling 9-1-1 or alerting a ranger for heat stroke and recommend cooling down with water or seeking shade.