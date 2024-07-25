actor-thommy-schiavo-dead-at-39-after-falling-from-balcony

TV star Thommy Schiavo is dead after falling off his apartment balcony over the weekend.

The actor, who was best known for his role in Pantanal, was sitting casually on his balcony after coming home from time out with friends. Reportedly, he had gone drinking with pals at a local spot near his apartment.

Once he arrived home, surveillance footage showed Thommy lying on the floor of his balcony, seemingly still intoxicated.

When he tried to get up, Thommy lost his balance and fell from the second-floor apartment in Cuiabá. According to police, he was found face down with no injuries. However, he did not survive the fall.

Thommy Schiavo’s Father Mourns His Sudden Death at 39

Thommy’s dad, Horacio Ramos, revealed that the actor had just finished filming a new TV series. This tragic death is, of course, a shock to everyone who knew and loved him.

“It’s a painful moment, it hurts so much that there’s no way to explain it,” his dad told TV Fronteira. “We spoke every day, every day it was ‘good morning, good afternoon’, he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything.”

Thommy, 39, was also a father of one, leaving behind his one-year-old daughter.

“He was such a dear person,” his dad said. “Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone.”

This is especially true in his career. Thommy, who has starred in multiple TV shows, including Pantanal (2022), The Gold Hunt (2014), and Paradise City (2009), has made a lasting impression on those he’s worked with.

“The people at Globo are all in shock there,” Ramos said of his son’s television network. “He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone.”