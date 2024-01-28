Taylor Swift Reportedly Boosts NFL, Chiefs Brand Value by Over $300 Million

Some NFL fans may be complaining about Taylor Swift getting too much media attention at games, but it’s clear that most people aren’t upset over her presence. In fact, it’s driven a whole new crowd, and over $300 million, to the league.

Since the Cruel Summer singer began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has been a regular at his weekend matchups. Images of her cheering for her beau have gone viral many times over, and her Chiefs gear has been the envy of fans everywhere.

Front Office Sports and Apex Marketing Group joined together to see just how much Swift has affected the popularity of the sport, and they determined that she has generated an astonishing $331 million in brand value for the Chiefs and the NFL since she began attending the games on Sept. 24.

The organizations used radio, TV, social media mentions, print, and highlights to make their calculations. Digital content generated the most brand value. Social media mentions came as a close second.

The NFL Hopes to Ride the ‘Swift Effect’ Through the Super Bowl

The NFL may be rooting for Kelce right along with his girlfriend in hopes of riding the “Swift effect” even longer. If Taylor Swift attends the Super Bowl, the brand value could skyrocket exponentially.

If the Chiefs manage to take the AFC championship tonight, Swift may have to miss the big game tonight (Jan. 28), they will officially be contenders at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The team will take on either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.

If Travis Kelce does make it to the big game, his girlfriend may have to miss out. Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform in Tokoyo the night before. So she’d have trouble making it to Las Vegas in time for kickoff. But we have no doubts that she’ll move mountains to try and make an appearance.