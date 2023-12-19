Taylor Swift Baked Travis Kelce a Sweet Treat Ahead of Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift has been open about her dedication to supporting her NFL star boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and that sometimes means more than cheering him on from the stands.

As retired NFL star Bernie Kosar revealed on Tuesday’s edition of the Tobin and Leroy show, the megastar’s talents go beyond singing – she can bake as well!

Kosar explained that he went over to Travis Kelce’s house for a meal before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears back on September 24th. To his pleasant surprise, Taylor Swift was already there.

“Taylor is so nice,” he said. “She comes in by herself, she’s so cool, she brings … She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

Kosar admitted that he’s “trying to be vegan and gluten-free.” The cinnamon rolls simply looked too good not to try, though!

Though the cinnamon rolls are a particularly sweet memory, it’s not the only time Kosar has spent time with Taylor Swift. Back in October, photos of the pair hanging out while watching a Chiefs game surfaced on Instagram.

Taylor Swift has years of cinnamon roll baking under her belt! In May 2020, the icon posted a picture of a fresh batch of the sweet treats to her Instagram. “When you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet,” she joked in the caption.

Taylor Swift Becomes Invested Chiefs Fan Amid Travis Kelce Romance

With Taylor Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the pop star has now attended 7 of her new beau’s games.

The NFL immediately embraced Swift’s presence at their games, and Swift has somehow not only caused a spike in Kelce’s jersey sales but also increased interest in what was already America’s most popular sport.

Despite these facts, however, some NFL fans aren’t fully on board with Swift’s newfound football fandom. Some in attendance at Gillette Stadium went as far as to boo the singer when she appeared on the jumbotron. Luckily for Taylor Swift, she’s a pro at shake, shake, shake, shake, shaking it off.

After a quick laugh at the NFL fans’ negative reaction, the “Karma” singer blew a kiss and went back to enjoying the game – ignoring them completely.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

In her interview for 2023’s TIME Person of the Year, Swift opened up about her feelings toward NFL fans who want less Taylor with their football.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is. You have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast. So I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”