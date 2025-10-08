taylor-swift-reveals-the-real-reason-why-she-forgot-to-tell-her-longtime-friend-ed-sheeran-about-her-engagement

Although he is considered one of her closest friends, Taylor Swift admitted she forgot to tell Ed Sheeran about her engagement to Travis Kelce.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Swift revealed the key reason why Sheeran wasn’t among the first to find out that Kelce proposed.

“He doesn’t have a phone,” she explained. “You have to email him. If you want to set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad. They have to give it to him like a child that you give the iPad to.”

She further praised Sheeran by declaring, “This is one of my absolute favorite people on the planet. When the news came out, I was like, We forgot to call Ed! Oh no!’ He’s like family. I love him. But he doesn’t have a phone.”

Swift also shared a method she used to contact her and Kelce’s loved ones after the August 2025 proposal. “When I’m going through, being like, ‘Hey, who should we call? Who should we Facetime?’ I’m going through my texts and being like, “Who have I texted in the last month of my life?”

She then pointed out that Sheeran “just wasn’t there” in her recent communications.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran was quick to respond to Taylor Swift’s confession by commenting on a TikTok clip of the interview, “Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual.”

While he ditched daily technology use over a decade ago, Sheeran does have a phone through his team to “video stuff that would then go up on social media.”

Ed Sheeran Previously Revealed How Often He Has ‘Proper’ Hangout Sessions With Taylor Swift

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran explained how often he gets a chance to hang out with his longtime friend, Taylor Swift.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sheeran discussed his friendship with Swift, including how the duo became good friends.

“I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville,” He explained. “And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of, I don’t know… I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time, and I do, you know, I see her when I see her.

Sheeran also spoke about how many times he gets to hang out with her in the course of a year.

“I probably see her like four times a year,” he said. “And we do what I said – Instead of catching up the whole time, we do a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups, and I think that’s a really nice way to do it.”

Not only are Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran close friends, but they have also collaborated numerous times. Their collaborations are “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” “Run,” and “The Joker and the Queen.”



