Ed Sheeran Reveals How Often He Has ‘Proper’ Hangout Sessions With Longtime Friend Taylor Swift

Although they both lead very busy lives, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift always try to make time for their long-running friendship.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, Sheeran opened up about his friendship with Swift.

He talked about serving as Swift’s opening act on her famous Red Tour and described that time as “nostalgic.”

“I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville,” Ed Sheeran said about Taylor Swift. “And we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of, I don’t know… I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time and I do, you know, I see her when I see her.”

Despite the two not seeing each other as much as they used to, Sheeran said they take advantage of any “proper” hangout opportunities.

“I probably see her like four times a year,” he continued. “And we do what I said – Instead of catching up the whole time, we do a proper sit-down, six-hour catchups, and I think that’s a really nice way to do it.”

Not only have Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift been friends for more than a decade, but the duo has also collaborated on songs such as “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” “Run,” and “The Joker and the Queen.”

Ed Sheeran Previously Said He Can Have Long Conversations With Taylor Swift That Feel Like ‘Therapy’

During a 2023 interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1, Ed Sheeran opened up about how he can talk to his long-time pal, Taylor Swift, about anything.

“I have long, long, conversations with Taylor about stuff,” he explained. “Just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understand where I’m at.”

Sheeran then revealed that he had a lengthy conversation with Swift about everything that was on their minds. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well,” he pointed out. “Because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it. That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats, how your friends treats you.”

He then added, “She’s basically in the same sphere.”