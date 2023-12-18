Taylor Swift Lifts Brittany Mahomes in Adorable Chiefs Touchdown Celebration

Taylor Swift appeared to have a ball with her new friend Brittany Mahomes at Sunday’s NFL game. Swift and Mahomes danced, sang, and celebrated as their respective beaus, Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, took on the New England Patriots.

In a particularly high moment for the Chiefs, Taylor Swift clutched Mahomes against her side, lifting her off the ground as Kansas City scored a touchdown.

🚨| Taylor Swift lifts Brittany Mahomes at today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game! 💪🏻



pic.twitter.com/lk4MgXlG5l — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

With Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, as well as singer Alana Haim, sharing their private box, Swift and Mahomes watched with joy as the Chiefs defeated the Patriots 27-17.

Both women were dressed with winter weather in mind. Brittany Mahomes sported a white trench coat over a black long-sleeve shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift rocked a festive fit, wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and beanie hat emblazoned with Travis Kelce’s number 87.

During the game, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to reveal she fully supported Taylor Swift’s comment aimed at NFL fans during her interview for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said in response to the surge of hate from NFL fans. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

In her Instagram stories, Mahomes showed off a cookie with “Dads, Brads, and Chads” written across the top in icing.

📱| Brittany Mahomes shares a "Dads, Brads and Chads" cookie on her Insta story😄 pic.twitter.com/bzpNFOthgw — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 17, 2023

True to form the NFL fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, booed Taylor Swift as the jumbotron displayed the pop icon. Swift, however, appeared wholly unfazed. After laughing off the initial reaction, she proceeded to ignore them completely.

As Swift has explained, she won’t allow NFL fans’ negative reactions to stop her from supporting Kelce. Despite their immense fame, the couple is committed to supporting one another whenever possible.

“They’re both really hard workers,” a source close to the couple told People. “And he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.”