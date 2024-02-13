Taylor Swift Had Kanye West Removed From Super Bowl Following Photobomb Attempt, Source Says

Proving that there’s still some bad blood, Taylor Swift reportedly had Kanye West removed from Super Bowl LVIII after a photobomb attempt.

During the latest episode of his Paper Route podcast, former NFL player Brandon Marshall stated he heard West had purchased seats right in front of Swift’s suite during Super Bowl LVIII. Marshall claimed the reason the rapper purchased the seats was to photobomb all of Swift’s TV appearances.

However, Kanye West’s latest attempt at relevance was quickly foiled when Taylor Swift allegedly made sure to have him kicked out of the big game entirely.

“Taylor Swift gets p—ed off,” Marshall explained. “She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out [of] the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Marshall says Taylor Swift allegedly got Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl after learning he bought tickets in front of her suite 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqLsTTqsAg — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 13, 2024

It’s notably unclear exactly where Marshall received his information about the situation. Kanye West did appear at Super Bowl LVIII alongside his wife, Bianca Censori. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian was at the game as well.

The drama between Taylor Swift and Kanye West started more than a decade ago when Swift received the Best Female Video Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!” West infamously stated.

Eventually, things calmed down. West and Swift started to get along, until 2016 when he used Swift in his 2016 track Famous. He wrote, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous.”

Although Swift acknowledged that West spoke about some aspects of the lyrics, she didn’t consent to being referred to as a “b-tch.”

Taylor Swift Addressed 2016 Incident With Kanye West

While speaking to TIME for Person of the Year, Taylor Swift described the ordeal between her and Kanye West as a “career death.”

“Make no mistake – my career was taken away from me,” Swift explained. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Swift was referring to Kardashian’s “receipts” about the situation. This was a partial recording of the conversation between her ex-husband and Swift. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

Following the ordeal, Taylor Swift stated that. She moved to a foreign country. She also didn’t leave a rental hour for a year. “I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

Swift ended up disappearing from the public eye for a while. Her 2017 album Reputation was inspired by the drama.