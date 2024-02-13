Taylor Swift ‘Accidentally’ Goes Clubbing With Parents After Super Bowl in Hilarious Video

Not exactly the event they were expecting, Taylor Swift “accidentally” went clubbing with her parents Andrea and Scott after Super Bowl LVIII in a hilarious new TikTok video.

The video, which was posted on Swift’s TikTok account, featured the Bad Blood hitmaker’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, sticking his tongue out before the camera moved to her parents sitting at a club table while Swift is seen making an awkward face.

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” the video reads. “Bring your parents they said.”

Taylor Swift also wrote in the video’s caption, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Swift posted the video on Monday night and within hours it achieved more than 4.4 million likes, 61,000 comments, and 190,000 saves. “YES TRAVIS IS OFFICIALLY ON THE TAYLOR SWIFT ACCOUNT!” one TikTok user declared.

Another stated, “This feels like I’m on your close friends’ story I love it.”

Other TikTok users originally didn’t expect Taylor Swift to post the video. “Not me thinking this is just another video of my Swiftie fyp,” a fan stated.

A fellow TikTok user went on to add, “This is actually the cutest thing you’ve ever posted.”

Taylor Swift Was Seen Chatting With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Suite Right Before Super Bowl LVIII

Just before her boyfriend Travis Kelce took the field for Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift had a chance to chat with NFL Roger Goodell in her suite.

NFL on CBS captured the moment when Swift and Goodell were seen chatting in the suite. Days before the big game, Goodell praised the pop icon’s “wonderful” effects on viewership this season.

“I think it’s great to have her a part of it,” he stated. “It creates a buzz, it creates another group of young fans — particularly young women — that are interested in seeing, ‘Why is she going to this game? Why is she interested in this game?’”

Goodell also pointed out that besides her boyfriend, Taylor Swift is a football fan. “And I think that’s great for us,” he noted. “Having the ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ is also positive. Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people and they seem very happy.”

Goodell went on to add that Swift knows great entertainment. “That’s why she loves NFL football.”

Swift and Kelce started dating over the summer. She attended 12 Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 NFL season.