Taylor Swift ‘Ignores’ Celine Dion at 2024 Grammy Awards, Sparks Heated Debate

Following Celine Dion’s special surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, rumors began to circulate about Taylor Swift allegedly ignoring the music icon during the big event.

While on stage to present the Album of the Year award, Dion announced Swift as the winner. The Blank Space songstress is the first person to win the award four times.

As Swift went on stage, critics noticed that she seemingly ignored Dion. One X user commented on the lack of interaction. “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul.”

The X user also posted a video of Swift walking up to Dion and getting her award. After handing her the Grammy award, Dion was seen walking away from the microphone.

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

Another critic stated, “Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys.”

However, not everyone criticized Swift for the lack of Dion interaction. One X user responded to the critics by stating, “Stop farming for engagement. She stood and cheered when Celine was announced.” They also shared a screenshot of Swift and Dion embracing offstage.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/cCHxfgzJ89 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

A fellow X user then wrote, “What’s cringe is always looking for a reason to take the moment away from her. Get over it please.”

Along with Album of the Year, Taylor Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album as well. She now has 14 Grammy Awards total.

After Accepting Album of the Year From Celine Dion, Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming Album

Upon receiving the Album of the Year award from Celine Dion, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. It will be released on April 19.

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number,” Swift explained during her acceptance speech. “I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you.”

Taylor Swift previously won the Grammy Album of the Year award for her albums Fearless, 1989, and Folklore. Billboard reports that she was previously tied with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon with the same amount of Album of the Year awards.