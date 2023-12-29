how-taylor-swift-helped-gypsy-rose-blanchard-during-prison-sentence

Just after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that Taylor Swift’s music helped her get through the darkest times of her prison stint.

During her recent interview with TMZ, Gypsy spoke about how she and Swift have both been through their own eras. She gave credit to Swift’s music for getting through the abuse and trauma she suffered at the hands of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard as well as her time in prison.

Her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted to murder Dee Dee. The motive was to help Gypsy to escape the abuse her mother was inflicting on her. Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, she was released on Thursday, Dec. 28, after more than seven years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard previously revealed that she spent the money her father sent her to purchase Taylor Swift’s albums. She was able to buy every album the pop icon released, including the re-releases.

According to the New York Post, Blanchard is hoping to meet Swift during this Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals game. Swift will be present to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

However, if she doesn’t get to see or talk to Swift at the game, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she plans to be at the New Orleans leg of the Eras Tour next fall.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said She’s ‘Ready’ to be Free From Prison

Before being released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke to PEOPLE about finally being free.

“I’m ready for freedom,” she declared. “I’m ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life.”

Gypsy also pointed out she’s proud of being involved in her mother’s murder. “No one will ever hear me say I’m proud of what I did,” she continued. “Or I’m glad that she’s dead. I’m not proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

During Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s trial, it was revealed that her mother had fabricated her daughter’s medical concerns. It was noted that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome. This is described as a rare form of abuse in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child. This could be for both attention and sympathy.

Dee Dee notably convinced others that Gypsy was terminally ill and had the mind of a 7-year-old after suffering from various health conditions. “I would voice concerns, being like, ‘I really don’t feel like I need this,’” Gypsy recalled. “And she would get really, really upset with me and start manipulating me.”