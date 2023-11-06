Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hopes To Collaborate With Taylor Swift Upon Release From Prison

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard approaches the end of her prison sentence, she’s sharing her dream to collaborate with multi-genre phenomenon Taylor Swift.

Upon Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s prison release next month, she hopes to meet singer Taylor Swift.

As reported by TMZ, the 32-year-old has purchased tickets for an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31 for the chance to run into the singer. In the event Swift isn’t at the football game, Blanchard also purchased tickets to Swift’s 2024 New Orleans concert.

ABC

The publication added that Blanchard thinks Swift is a “kick-ass chick,” and has taught her the true meaning of girl power. While Blanchard dealt with her mother’s abuse, she used Taylor’s songs, specifically “Eyes Open” to deal with the trauma.

Blanchard’s love for the singer didn’t stop during her lock-up, either. The soon-to-be ex-felon has admitted she uses her commissary money to buy every new Taylor Swift album.

Did Kelly Clarkson Bash Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce?

As far as stars T-Swift may not be collaborating with anytime soon—Kelly Clarkson could be included.

Recently, Clarkson was accused of bashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance. Her remarks, while seemingly innocent, were supposedly taken out of context by die-hard Swifties.

After reports came out about Clarkson allegedly dissing the new couple, she took to Instagram to clear the air.

The post read, The post read, “Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news. Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance.”

“I am pro romance. Yay romance,” Clarkson continued. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”