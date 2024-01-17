taylor-swift-gives-cold-fan-her-scarf-during-subzero-chiefs-game

Taylor Swift hooked up one fan with the ultimate souvenir.

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend. The clash gave new meaning to the term “freezing cold.” Temperatures for the game were subzero and were said to feel like -27 degrees.

A viral video from an employee at Arrowhead Stadium showed just how cold it was. The employee showed a liquid bottle of water that turns to ice in real time. Luckily for one fan, pop superstar Taylor Swift was in attendance to gift her scarf to help stay warm.

Fan Reacts to Ultimate Chiefs Game Souvenir

Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games this season. For those tardy to the party, the singer is currently dating Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in the game and will move on to the next round of the playoffs where they will face the Buffalo Bills. But the highlight of that fan’s night had to be receiving an all-time souvenir from Swift, her new “bestie.”

“Kansas City. We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna, Taylor, and Brittany and Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn’t want it back),” the lucky fan wrote in a social media post. “She thanked us for being her good luck charms. See you next week KC. PS yes are now beasties with Paul Rudd and @tambahali!!!”

Travis Kelce Not Expected to Propose to Taylor Swift — Yet

Swift and Kelce became an item very early in the NFL season. With Kelce being one of the best players in the NFL and Swift arguably one of the top artists in the music industry the coverage has been non-stop. Things have appeared to be going well between the couple as they have been no stranger to showing PDA since going public.

However, one source told TMZ, that despite a romantic first couple months as an item, no wedding bells are expected.

“Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … there’s absolutely no engagement in the works between Taylor and Travis right now — despite some reports suggesting they’re racing to the altar,” TMZ wrote. “To the contrary, we’re being told TK ain’t getting on bended knee anytime soon.”