Chiefs vs. Dolphins at Arrowhead: ‘Supercooling’ Bottled Water Video is Mesmerizing

The NFL Playoffs kicked off on January 13 with its Super Wild Card Weekend. All eyes were on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. They started their title defense against the Miami Dolphins. But all of the focus was not on the game. The conditions surrounding the contest are what ruled the headlines. Subzero temperatures in Kansas City had many questioning if it was wise to proceed with the game.

Just how cold was it in Kansas City? In one viral video, an employee at Arrowhead Stadium showed a bottle of water freeze in real time.

A little chilly at Arrowhead tonight pic.twitter.com/FMw7DLBXqF — Mr. Brendan Marquart (@FloNoFro) January 13, 2024

Taylor Swift’s Jacket Headlines Wild Card Weekend

The brunt of the focus was on the Chiefs defending their 2023 crown. But there was a particular focus on one rookie standout. Pop superstar Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs’ wild card game on January 13. It was her first time at a playoff game since going public with Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce.

Swift supported her new bae by wearing a custom varsity jacket that features a Chiefs’ colorway with Kelce’s number 87 on the front and his name on the back. Surprisingly enough, Swift’s jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Franciso 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“She’s an absolute star,” the 49ers fullback said of his wife in a tweet. We could see more designs from Juszczyk the deeper the Chiefs go into the playoffs.

Kelce Relationship ‘Taking Toll’ On Taylor Swift

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has taken over the NFL headlines this season as they are one of the hottest new celebrity couples. But this has not always equated to success on the field, as the Chiefs lost five of their last ten games in the regular season and have their work cut out for them if they want to repeat as champs.

As a two-time Super Bowl Champion, Travis Kelce has already solidified himself as a Hall of Famer. If he can somehow win a third ring this season, he could enter the conversation of being the greatest of all time. Amid a turbulent season, Kelce’s main focus has remained football and that has reportedly caused a strain on his and Swift’s relationship, one source told Life & Style Magazine.

“It’s starting to take a toll on her. She’s the one bending over backward and people are urging her to start focusing on herself more,” the source said.

It will be interesting to see how this develops as the playoffs move on.