Taylor Swift’s Father Scott Hands Out Chicken Tenders to Fans at London Eras Tour Show

Proving to be the dad of all Swifties, Taylor Swift’s father Scott was spotted hanging out chicken tenders to the audience during a recent Eras Tour show in London.

In a video posted by TikTok user Stephanie Niemiec, the pop icon’s proud dad gave out some chicken tenders mid-concert at Wembley Stadium. “Scott handing out chicken during [‘Style’] somehow makes sense,” Niemiec stated. “Thank you for the chicken,” she told Scott in the video before turning her phone around and stating, “The chicken is fresh.”

Niemiec then tagged Taylor Swift and praised the “You Belong With Me” hitmaker’s father Scott one more time. “Tell your dad thank you, it was just what I needed.”

Many Swifties thought Taylor Swift’s father Scott was nodding at the Sept. 2023 viral photo of the pop star’s snack choice while watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce play against the Chicago Bears. The picture was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

However, it didn’t appear that Scott had any ketchup or “seemingly ranch” on him.

Taylor Swift Resumes Eras Tour Shows Following Foiled Terrorist Attack Plot in Vienna

The Aug. 15 show was the first time Swift took to the stage since she was forced to cancel her stops in Vienna. This was after multiple people were arrested in connection to a suspected terrorist plot that was targeting the shows.

Barracuda Music, which was in charge of the shows in Vienna released a statement about the situation. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” the company stated.

Along with her dad, Taylor Swift’s longtime pal Ed Sheeran appeared. He performed during the Eras Tour London stop on Thursday, Aug. 15. The award-winning musicians took to the stage and performed two of their songs “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game.” They also sang Sheeran’s hit single “Thinking Out Loud.”

“We toured together on the Red tour,” she told the audience while introducing Sheeran. “Every time I am doing the Red part of this show I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley, like, every week. This is, like, regular for him. And he works so hard.”

“And he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired,” she added. “But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us.”

