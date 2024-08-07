2-arrested-for-planning-terrorist-attack-at-taylor-swift-concert

Two suspects have been apprehended in connection with a suspected terrorist plot targeting Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Vienna.

On Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested, followed by the apprehension of a second suspect in the afternoon. This information was confirmed by Franz Ruf, the Director-General for Public Safety at the Ministry of the Interior, per ABC News.

Austria’s Cobra unit, comparable to the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, played a key role in facilitating the arrests.

During a press conference, Ruf stated that the suspects reportedly radicalized themselves online. He also mentioned that the 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in early July.

Vienna was identified as a target for the planned attack, with the 19-year-old suspect showing a specific interest in Swift’s concert in the city, according to Ruf.

As of now, authorities have no plans to force Taylor Swift to cancel her concert due to the terrorist threat.

Authorities have announced heightened security measures at the concerts, which will include heavy weapons teams, K-9 units, bomb squads, and tactical vehicles. Fans should anticipate delays as officials conduct thorough checks of visitors and vehicles.

The beloved pop star will perform in Vienna this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each concert is anticipated to attract around 65,000 attendees. Additionally, police expect another 10,000 to 15,000 fans to gather outside the venue.

The Alleged Terrorist Arrests Follow Last Week’s Mass Stabbing at a Taylor Swift-Themed Class for Kids

This marks the second violent incident linked to Taylor Swift in just over a week. On July 29, three children—aged 9, 7, and 6—tragically lost their lives in a mass stabbing. The incident also left 10 others injured in Southport, U.K. The attack occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed class designed for children.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, as announced by Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy. She noted that he is set to be interviewed by detectives.

The next morning, Swift addressed the incident, expressing that she was “at a complete loss.”

“The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring of the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group started a Just Giving fundraiser for the stabbing victims.

The campaign has earned £371,578 ($471,643) as of this writing.