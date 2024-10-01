Taylor Swift Fans Spark Heated Feud With Travis Kelce’s Ex Online

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s ex, is clapping back at Taylor Swift’s fans who have been critiquing her appearance on social media.

An unhinged and sad X account dedicated solely to roasting Nicole tends to post a lot of unfiltered photos of the obviously gorgeous woman. The account recently posted new images of Nicole having her hair styled without any makeup.

“Very pretty,” the ugly on-the-inside internet troll wrote sarcastically on X, punctuating the comment with a vomiting emoji.

Nicole took notice of the weak attempt at an insult. “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie,” she wrote alongside a retweet of the post.

YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie. https://t.co/cGV2N9pzoB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 30, 2024

Likewise, many X denizens rose to the defense of Travis Kelce‘s former flame. Many seemed to hint that it was simply a misguided Taylor Swift fan who was jealous that Nicole had bitten from the Kelce apple.

One X user wrote: “you living pretty and they hatin behind a burner dedicated to you doing so….. the plot has been lost.” Another fan agreed, adding: “You’re beautiful…this is so weird??!”

“Ur literally stunning they’re just miserable and have nothing else going for them in life. Keep shining queen,” a third X user wrote.

Kayla Nicole Has Endured the Wrath of Misguided Swifties For Over a Year Now

Sadly, Nicole has faced online hate since Kelce went public with Swift last September. She dated the NFL superstar from 2017 to 2022.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at the 2018 ESPYS. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

In October 2023, the broadcaster, mogul, and fitness influencer shared an Instagram video in which she confronted the “backlash and embarrassment” she has faced due to her ex-boyfriend’s highly publicized relationship with Swift.

Nicole urged her followers to refrain from “participating in this tumultuous and often one-sided journey” and to avoid mincing words with the haters.

“Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries,” she explained in the video. “You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

Just two short years ago, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole joined Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Nicole also seemed to get out ahead of the heat before Swift dropped her last album, The Tortured Poets Department. Many Swifites anticipated digs at Kelce’s ex in Taylor’s deep lyrics.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” she Tweeted at the time.

“Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” she added.