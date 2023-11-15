Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Hits Back At Critics Steamy Bikini Video

The Kansas City Chiefs player’s ex-girlfriend is clapping back at critics—by posting an Instagram video in a tiny bikini.

Recently, influencer and model Kayla Nicole called out a social media user who scolded her for sharing “half naked pics” on social media. After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating, Kayla found herself thrown into the limelight, known for being Kelce’s ex-girlfriend he met on the dating show Catching Kelce.

In the Instagram post, Kayla shared a short video of herself posing in a barely-there green bikini. The model held a drink in one hand, and her phone in the other.

Instagram

She captioned the video, “Somebody said, ‘I’m unfollowing you because all you post is half naked pics.’ Let me send you off with a party gift baby. 😘✌🏾 Who knew swimsuits on vacay was so criminalllllllllllll. This one is from @melissasimoneswim. 💚”

Kayla Nicole’s followers showered the influencer with compliments in the post comment section.

“That man fumbled baddddddddd 😂” one follower commented, referring to Travis Kelce, who is now dating Taylor Swift.

Another follower joked, “If my body looked like this I’m going grocery shopping in that damn swimsuit 🥴”

“We love a natural slayage!” a third said. “Give us all the bawdy!🔥”

It appears that a few Swifties also took to the comment section—and they weren’t afraid to tell Kayla Nicole how they really felt.

One chimed in, spoofing lyrics of a Taylor Swift song, “Let me sing you a little song…. No matter how many half naked pictures you post “ You are never ever ever getting back together! 😂😂😂”

“Girl you look thirsty, trying to make T. Swift jelly? Lol” another commented.

Kayla Nicole’s Carefree Tuscany Getaway

Recently, Kayla Nicole uploaded a carousel post highlighting a moment from her vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

In the photos, the influencer wore a silky brown halter dress. The tight and sultry dress was backless, and perfectly accentuated Kayla’s stunning figure.

She captioned the post “I actually prefer my dinner in a different country,” proving that she’s truly enjoying her time away from the public eye.