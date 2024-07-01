travis-kelce-hypes-up-taylor-swift-at-dublin-eras-tour-show-in-adorable-video

Travis Kelce made a grand gesture to Taylor Swift at a Dublin Eras Tour stop, and fans’ hearts are growing ten sizes after seeing the footage.

As the couple navigated through Aviva Stadium, the three-time Super Bowl champion jogged a short distance ahead. He paused and gestured towards Swift, prompting the already enthusiastic audience to erupt in even louder shrieks and applause, according to footage posted on social media.

The 34-year-old “So High School” singer savored the moment before prancing ahead to catch up and link arms with her beloved.

Fans Swoon Over Travis Kelce’s Undying, Selfless Support for Taylor Swift

Swifties around the globe gushed on social media at the sight of their beloved couple showing affection toward each other.

“He is so comfortable with her being this successful and I guess that’s what differentiates him from the rest of them. They both look genuinely happy :),” one fan wrote on X.

A second fan seems to believe that Travis Kelce is the first in a deep bench of lovers that Taylor Swift is authentic with. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her authentically laughing with a partner, [they] both laughed at the same time,” they wrote. “I love him celebrating her & letting her shine!!!!!,” a third fan chimed in, apparently missing that Kelce is constantly sharing the spotlight with his billionaire pop queen girlfriend.

Meanwhile, other Swifites could barely contain themselves over the unbridled cuteness of it all.

“This is the love she deserves,” one Taylor acolyte wrote. “THIS IS SO CUTE PLS I’M SWOONING,” another not-at-all unhinged fan added. “ISN’T THAT SWEET???? Literal royalty,” a third X denizen declared.

Travis Kelce Enjoys the Limelight Being Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Affords

Swift and Kelce started dating in July 2023 and went public with their relationship two months later when the pop star attended one of his football games. Since then, they have become a daily fixture in the global public eye.

Since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory in February, the NFL star has become a regular presence at his girlfriend’s shows.

Of course, it seems Kelce enjoys the spotlight that being Swift’s current flame affords. This is in stark contrast to Swift’s last relationship with Joe Alwyn. The shy actor seemed to prefer maintaining a very private romance. Alwyn and Swift were seldom seen together and rarely spoke about each other.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline,” Kelce recently said on Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.