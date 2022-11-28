Julia Roberts Showed How To Rock A Miniskirt In Your 50s With These Key Styling Elements

Julia Roberts is proving that miniskirts are an ageless trend. The actress is busting the myth that you shouldn’t wear miniskirts after a certain age and showing us that they’re a timeless staple in any wardrobe. And we’re all for it!

Earlier this month, Roberts rocked her ageless style at the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The celebrity meant business as she showed how serious about fun she is, donning a chic stripes-on-stripes ensemble.

Julia Roberts attends the SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children’s Network)

Roberts sported a two-piece set that consisted of a two-toned gray striped blazer with a matching miniskirt. A coordinated striped necktie peeked out from under the blazer, along with a classic white buttondown shirt. To top it off, the actress warmed up her outfit with an oversized striped jacket in gray, white, navy, and the perfect pop of yellow.

The Four Key Elements To Styling Your Miniskirt

At 55, Roberts isn’t afraid to bust traditional fashion trends. The skirt from her ensemble—a gray and white striped mini with a cuffed hem by Thom Browne—is showing us how to best style one at any age. By following these key elements, you too can be on trend with this ageless classic.

1. Wear Tights

On the crisp, cool November evening, Roberts opted to pair her miniskirt with classic black tights. By bringing in this style hack, the actress is showing us how to stay warm while being on trend this fall. Tights are one accessory we all need in our closets!

2. Opt For Structured Pieces

Another lesson from Roberts’ ensemble that works for any age is that by pairing the mini with structured pieces, you can bring an outfit to the next level. You’ll not only look ravishing in a fitted blazer paired with an Oxford shirt and necktie, but you’ll also sport a look that will prove to be sensible this breezy season.

3. Keep The Top Modest

The Ticket to Paradise star perfectly demonstrated how to keep the miniskirt a classic. All you need to do is have a modest top. Although Roberts opted for a stripes-on-stripes ensemble, she knew that keeping her top simple was a must.

4. Trust The Pointy Toe Heels

The final key to styling your mini skirt ensemble is by ensuring that your shoes are on point—literally! By opting for a classic pair of pointy shoes that match your tights, just as Roberts did, you’ll enhance the original point of a miniskirt by keeping the focus on your elongated legs. Plus, the mini itself will continue to be the star of your ensemble.

