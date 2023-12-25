Taylor Swift Fans Slam FKA Twigs for Kanye West ‘Famous’ Bed Reenactment

Taylor Swift fans are not happy with singer FKA Twigs after she posted an end-of-year photo collection on Instagram.

In one specific video shared, Twigs and her friends are seen lying in bed while an overhead camera scans across them. Swifties have construed this scene as a deliberate recreation of Kanye West’s “Famous” music video.

West was famously depicted in a similar panning shot alongside a nude Swift in said video. It’s also worth noting Twigs has collaborated with West on Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death” track.

Taylor Swift Fans Upset with FKA Twigs IG Post

The Instagram post has sparked a social media feud between the respective fan bases of Swift and Twigs. Swifties accuse Twigs of making unwarranted jabs Swift. While Twigs’ fans argue that Swifties are overly sensitive and have manufactured a conflict where none exists.

“An unknown artist using Taylor for clout again,” one Swift fan wrote in the comments on Instagram. Another fan wrote, “Soooo disgusting for recreating such a misogynistic video as Famous. Be better.”

FKA Twigs fans quickly came to her defense. “I love you twigs ❤️❤️❤️ I’m sorry this is happening,” wrote one of her supporters. Another Twigs fan posted “Y’all haters should leave this woman alone and get off her page. If you hated her so much you wouldn’t be here.”

As of now, neither FKA Twigs nor Taylor Swift has addressed the situation.