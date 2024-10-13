Taylor Swift Fans Horrified by ‘Insane Burn’ on Singer’s Arm in New Photos

As the internet continues to swoon over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s many outings, a recent image of the singer sparked concern among her fanbase, as she appeared to be sporting a large burn on her forearm.

Last night, the popular pair sparked a frenzy among their fans when they were spotted enjoying a double date with Swift’s longtime friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

In a shimmering gold dress and chunky black heels, Taylor Swift completed her NYC look with a black clutch. And, eagle-eyed as ever, Swifties couldn’t help but notice an apparent burn running across her arm.

Pointing out the injury to their fellow Swifties, X user Tays Servant took to the social media platform with photos of the burn, along with the caption “no but the burn is insane i hope girlie is okay omg”

Swifties Give Theories for the Source of Taylor Swift’s ‘Burn’

The post rapidly garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of replies, ranging from concern to commiseration to unashamed fangirling over the thought of the Chiefs tight end administering first aid to his lady love.

“She’s so me because I keep burning myself,” one fan wrote. “No matter who you are, you’re never too big or too popular for an oven rack to remind you how hot it is. This is the type of burn people get when trying to put something on/or take something out of the lower rack of the oven. Yep,” another guessed.

Many gave a very specific theory: Taylor Swift burned herself on her oven while making her signature iced chai cookies.

Swift and Kelce are currently enjoying a lull in their busy schedules. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are in a bye week. Meanwhile, Swift is on a brief hiatus from her Eras Tour, which resumes Friday, Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.