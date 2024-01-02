Taylor Swift Fans Convinced Travis Kelce Says ‘I Love You’ in NYE Video

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the new year together, eagle-eyed Swifties believe the NFL star verbally declared his love for Taylor in a new viral video.

According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce were seen kissing at midnight during a New Year’s Eve party. Fans were quick to catch Kelce saying “I love you” to Swift as they rang in 2024 together.

Although it’s not clear where the New Year’s Eve party was, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted hand in hand while leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game hours before the event. Kelce and his fellow Chief teammates celebrated a 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They’re heading into the playoffs.

Although he hasn’t publicly declared his love for Swift, Kelce has stated she’s different from others he has dated. He told WJS Magazine in December he has never dated anyone with the kind of aura that Taylor has.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce stated. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis Kelce also pointed out that getting to know Taylor Swift has been eye-opening. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Taylor Swift Says She and Travis Kelce Had a ‘Significant Amount of Time’ that No One Knew About

During her Time’s 2023 Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift opened up about how she and Travis Kelce got together. She stated the NFL star put her on blast through his New Heights podcast. After, the duo started hanging out.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for,” she explained. “Because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Kelce spoke about going to one of Swift’s Era tour shows and admitted he hoped to chat with her. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows,” he said in July. “Because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Kelce added that Swift doesn’t meet anybody or at least he didn’t want to meet him. He ended up taking that personally. “But it was an unbelievable show.”