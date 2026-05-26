Rockstar Comes out as Gay, His Wife of 14 Years Speaks Out

Ready to reveal his true self, rockstar Caleb Shomo has come out gay.

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In his recent Instagram post, the Beartooth bandmate declared himself a “proudly gay man.”

“There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late,” he explained. “And I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am proudly a gay man.”

Shomo then explained that his sexuality is something that he has been “unpacking and reckoning” within his life for some time now.

“It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject,” he continued. “And figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art/Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album.”

Shomo pointed out that the band’s four “very self-deprecating” albums explore his religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing, and hopelessness.

“I am grateful for all these albums,” he noted. “Yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.”

The musician went on to say that he has spent a decade burying his feelings with alcohol. When he decided to stop drinking and focus, he noted it was a “direct path” for him to reconcile with his sexuality, which he hoped would eventually lead to him experiencing self-love.

“I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level,” he pointed out. “And what is the most honest depiction of who I am. I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am, and I think this is a massive part of that journey.”

He went on to encourage those who are struggling with who they are to give themselves grace. “Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can, thinking it will change as I did,” the musician added. “Holding these things in only hurts you and those around you.”

Shomo’s Wife of 14 Years Speaks Out

Following Shomo’s declaration, the musician’s wife of 14 years, Fleur, took to her own Instagram to speak out.

“I will always want to love, protect, and support Caleb,” she wrote in a post, which features a video of her and Shomo dancing. “I have cared more about his well-being over the years than anything else in the world.”

She then wrote, “To see the confusion and pain he went through and the highs and lows and wanting to help but now knowing how. You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok.”

Fleur went on to speak about the difficulty of her dealing with the “duality of this situation.” She admitted she has questioned if she is a “bad person” for wondering what it means for her world.

“I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation,” she continued. “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out. You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time…”

Fleur then confirmed that she and Shomo have decided to end their marriage.

“Our nearly 14 years of marriage was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love,” she noted. “Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people. I already miss it & my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it is done.”