Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce’s Big Touchdown in Chiefs/Ravens Game

It didn’t take long for Travis Kelce to make a big play in the Kansas City Chiefs/Baltimore Ravens game.

Kelce scored a touchdown on the Chiefs’ very first offensive possession. Of course, the CBS crew broadcasting quickly cut to a shot of Taylor Swift celebrating the big moment.

🎥| Taylor celebrating Travis’ touchdown!pic.twitter.com/9oW43NtmJv — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce & Ravens Kicker Get Into Pre-Game Scuffle

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce engaged in some pregame banter with Baltimore Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker.

Reportedly, NFL Network’s James Palmer shared the incident where Kelce humorously insisted Tucker move. The reason? The Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, needed space to warm up. Kelce playfully intervened by kicking Tucker’s ball away and tossing his helmet.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Kelce garnered significant attention this season due to his relationship with Swift. However, beyond his personal life, Kelce has solidified himself as one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history. He currently ranks among the top five all-time tight ends in receptions (907), yards (11,328), and touchdowns (74).

Despite his impressive career statistics, the 34-year-old missed out on extending his record of seven consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Falling just 16 yards short, Kelce opted to rest during the season finale, just missing the milestone.