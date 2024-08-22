Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on ‘Devastating’ Vienna Terrorist Plot

Weeks after she was forced to cancel all three Eras Tour shows in Vienna due to a terrorist attack plot, Taylor Swift opens up about the terrifying experience.

Following her final performance in London on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Swift took to Instagram to reflect on her the European leg of her tour. She addressed the cancellations.

“Having our Vienna shows [canceled] was devastating,” Taylor Swift wrote in the post. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Swift then wrote about how she was “heartened” by the love and unity she saw in the fans who banded together following the cancellations.

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” Taylor continued. “My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

Taylor Swift then stated she wasn’t going to speak something publicly if she thought doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who came to her shows.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to,” she noted. “My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Those Who Attended Her European Eras Tour Performances

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift reflected on her Eras Tour performances and those who attended the shows this summer.

“To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories,” she gushed. “You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with.”

Swift then wrote she’ll be seeing all her fans when she and her team resume the Eras Tour in October. “For now we get to take a much needed rest,” she added. “Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…”

Taylor Swift is be heading to Canada for the final Eras Tour performances. She will be taking the stage in Toronto and Vancouver,