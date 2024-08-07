Three Taylor Swift Concerts Canceled Following Planned Terrorist Attack

Three Taylor Swift concerts have been canceled after authorities arrested 2 individuals who were allegedly planning a terrorist attack. The attacks were scheduled to take place in the Vienna region later this week.

Swift was scheduled to perform at three shows in Vienna – starting on Thursday, August 8, and ending on Saturday, August 10. Those dates were canceled on Wednesday, August 7. This is according to Barracuda Music, the promoter of Swift’s concerts in Austria.

I CANT BELIEVE THIS 😭 pic.twitter.com/gW3uJPq5z3 — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) August 7, 2024

Taylor Swift Concerts Canceled Following Foiled Terrorist Attack Plans

Barracuda Music released a statement on the canceled shows on social media.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Barracuda stated.

Police also released a statement on the two arrests.

“The two suspects became radicalized by the internet, a 19-year-old citizen of Lower Austria made an oath of allegiance to the current leader of IS at the beginning of July,” police stated.

“From the current standpoint of the investigation we assume that the target of the attack were events in the Vienna region,” the statement continued.

As of now, Taylor Swift has not released a statement on the planned attack or the canceled shows. This is a developing story.