taylor-swift-booed-by-morgan-wallen-fans-after-singer-makes-attendance-joke-at-live-show

Pop Music star Taylor Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which isn’t set to resume until May. But she remains a topic of discussion. During a stop on his tour, singer Morgan Wallen made a subtle joke about Taylor’s record-breaking tour.

“This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row,” Wallen said during his tour stop in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town,” he added.

After Morgan dropped that quip, the stadium began to rain down boos.

Travis Kelce Confirms He Will Travel With Taylor Swift to Europe

Travis Kelce has had quite the offseason since winning the Super Bowl in February. He has spent most of his downtime with his new lady, Taylor Swift.

The pop star will resume Era’s tour in Europe next month after a short hiatus. The Chiefs star confirmed that he will be in attendance for that as well.

“Oh, you know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Swift’s Signature Look Nearly Nixed

Every artist has their thing. For Beyoncé, it is her signature golden-blonde hair. For Nicki Minaj, it is anything that is the color pink. As Taylor Swift’s star has quickly arisen over the years, her signature look has become her bold red lipstick.

But the pop sensation’s signature look was almost not a thing. Swift had to get one very important person to sign off on the look. That person? Her mother, Andrea Swift.

“Her mom, [Andrea Swift], if I’m allowed to say this, was like, ‘Well, Taylor doesn’t wear red,’” Taylor’s makeup artist Gucci Westman explained to co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the Today Show. “So I was like ‘Please, can I just try?’”

The look eventually got her mom’s stamp of approval and became Taylor’s signature look. But the makeup artist also revealed that even though the look is so synonymous with the pop star, anyone can achieve it.

“You can kind of make it your own thing,” she explained. “So, it can be either you put it on with your finger. You put it on with a brush, you put it on from the bullet, and you can dab it, you can make it a stain. There’s just many ways to [apply it].”