Jason Kelce Called Taylor Swift’s ‘Brother-in-Law’ During Surprise WrestleMania Appearance

Former Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce recently walked away from the NFL. Now, with a lot more spare time on his hands, the All-Pro can do whatever he chooses. During night one of WrestleMania on April 7, Kelce was a surprise guest during a six-man tag team match.

Kelce initially donned an Eagles’ themed mask that paid homage to Rey Mysterio. But when he revealed his face after the match had been decided one broadcaster had an interesting description.

“Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?” WWE broadcaster Michael Cole said. The “whatshername” in question is Taylor Swift who currently is dating Jason’s brother Travis Kelce.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation that Swift and Kelce are married.

WWE Urged to Nix Cena From Wrestlemania

After an action-packed night one of Wrestlemania, there is no telling what surprises night two will hold. WWE Legend John Cena could be a candidate to appear in Philadelphia on April 7.

Cena earned his reputation for being one of the top performers in WWE. He has since transitioned to Hollywood and thus has not been a full-time WWE Superstar in years. But he did return for a short stint to the company in 2023 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. But despite being one of the best stars in WWE history, the brand is being urged to not have him in a match in this year’s Wrestlemania.

“There’s not a lot of room for someone like Cena, even over the course of two nights,” Bleacher Report wrote.

“Case in point, last year he fought to a super-obvious loss in the Night 1 opener, a defeat at the hands of Austin Theory in a match that just squeaked past the 11-minute mark.”

Travis & Jason Kelce Joke About Offseason Regimens

Amid his action-packed offseason, Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce admits he has also been packing on the pounds.

During a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, the brothers got into a dispute about who can drink more. Travis joked that the slimmed-down Jason could no longer use his weight as an excuse.

“I can definitely drink more volume,” Jason said to their guest and new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“You’re already down to 260… we’re in the same weight class now,” Travis jokingly responded.

Jason clarified that he weighs more than 260 but is a much huskier 283 pounds to which his brother responded:

“283? Alright. Still, it’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now!”