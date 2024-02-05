Trevor Noah’s Grammys 2024 Monologue Draws Massive Praise From Swifties

Host Trevor Noah quipped about Taylor Swift as she arrived a bit late for the 2024 Grammys, and her legion of fans loved it. Noah mentioned how women largely dominated this year’s Grammy nominations. He specifically named Swift, who happened to arrive a little late at the ceremony. This prompted The Daily Show alum to fire off a quick bit of improv.

“Taylor Swift, everybody! As Taylor Swift moves around the room, the local economy around her improves,” Noah said. “Look at that. Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy!”

After Taylor Swift took her seat, Trevor Noah circled back to her in his Grammy opening monologue. Noah found it unfair that people are annoyed by the NFL showing Swift during Kansas City Chiefs games, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays as a tight end.

“Let her live,” Noah insisted. “Every time they mention Taylor Swift. I’m gonna cut to someone who played football,” he quipped. The camera then abruptly cuts to NFL player-turned-actor, Terry Crews in the audience. Not only was Crews a great sport about the gag, but Taylor loved it, as she was seen laughing at the exchange. Footage of the bit made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

#Grammys host Trevor Noah says it's unfair Taylor Swift is criticized when the NFL cuts to her during Chiefs games: "Just let her live!" Swift laughs along. https://t.co/Imoq8xmhBH pic.twitter.com/8Oi5wviPSG — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Trevor Noah’s Grammy Monologue Jokes About Taylor Swift Gain the Swifties’ Approval

With Taylor Swift caught on camera laughing at Trevor Noah’s Grammy jokes, it’s no surprise that her fans ate it up. “THAT’S how you make a joke about taylor at an awards show,” one Swiftie gushed on X. “[Noah] spilled. A male comedian who doesn’t try to crack a joke at Taylor’s expense!”, another fan exclaimed. “have trevor noah host every award show ever for the rest of time,” another fan agreed.

One Swiftie appreciated Trevor Noah’s from the hip wordplay. “Lionel richie now Lionel wealthy made me cackle,” they wrote. Another X user couldn’t help but throw some shade at this year’s Golden Globes host, Jo Koy. “trevor noah actually makes people laugh. jo koy could take some notes,” they teased.

However, not every Grammy watcher was thrilled with Trevor Noah’s immediate attention to Taylor Swift. “3 minutes in and it’s already the Taylor show,” they bemoaned.

Taylor Swift could have a monumental evening at the Grammys. She earned six nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” and Album of the Year for Midnights. If Swift wins Best Album, she will surpass icons like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, becoming the most awarded artist in that category.