Taylor-Swift-named-world's-richest-female-musician-with-mind-blowing-net-worth

With little to no surprise, it’s confirmed that Taylor Swift is now the richest female musician with a whopping net worth of $1.6 billion.

As of Monday, October 7th, Forbes listed the singer’s $1.6 billion net worth along with the source of most of her earnings; the Eras tour and her music catalog. According to the Rolling Stone, the Era’s tour is the highest-selling tour worldwide. The tour started in March of 2023, quickly selling out every venue.

Forbes breaks down the pop star’s net worth with $600 million of her profit coming from royalties and touring. She also has an extensive music catalog that is worth another $600 million. Aside from that, she owns nearly $125 million in real estate.

According to Page Six, the next female musician in line is Rihanna with an estimated net worth of around $1.4 million. Although Rihanna hasn’t released any new music recently, she has two popular beauty lines; Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Photo by TAS2024/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Continues to Break Records

It has been reported that Swift sold about 4.3 million tickets during her Era’s tour. The estimated average price was around $238 per ticket. The singer went on to win her fourth Album of the Year GRAMMY for her album Midnights. She broke another record for most Album of the Year wins at the GRAMMY’s than any other artist.

Swift is also known for re-releasing her music. After Scooter Braun sold her masters for $300 million, the “Karma” singer decided to re-release her first five albums. She now has ownership over all of her music.

The superstar’s latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, came out in April of 2024 and sold nearly 2.4 million copies within the first half of the year. The album lasted on the Billboard 200 in the number one spot for 15 weeks.