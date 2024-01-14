taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-leave-stadium-holding-hands-following-chiefs-win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still making fans swoon.

Kelce helped the Kansas City Chiefs advance in the NFL playoffs on Saturday night after defeating the Miami Dolphins 26-7. Kelce was a star player during the matchup with seven receptions for 71 yards. Swift was, of course, in the team suite cheering him on.

After celebrating the win, the superstar couple left Arrowhead Stadium hand in hand with their friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes right in front of them. Taylor Swift was wearing an oversized No. 87 varsity jacket over all-black attire. A post on X caught the happy duo smiling and leaning into each other as if the rest of the world didn’t exist.

And there they go, off into the cold, cold night. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Plc5MKFUIb — Todd Leabo (@Leabonics) January 14, 2024

During the game, Swift sat beside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and Brittany. The singer was hyped up with her friends, and she even took a moment to reach out of her box seat to high-five her swifties.

Taylor Swift has been making appearances at Arrowhead Stadium since Sept. 24, when she watched the Cheifs dominate the Chicago Bears 41-10. While she’s living a busy life with her own career, she has been able to prioritize supporting her boyfriend by flying to Kansas City regularly.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Be Getting Hitched!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public over the summer. And the romance has been moving quickly, which has everyone, even Kelce’s mom, wondering if wedding bells are in the future.

According to sources, the two are already planning a wedding behind the scenes. Apparently, Kelce and Swift wanted to get engaged around the holidays. But “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

The source said that the couple took Valentine’s Day off the table as well, and it’s for the same reason. They believe it’s best to wait until they hit their first milestone.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the source shared. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”