Travis Kelce’s Mom Hints at Grandchildren Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis and Jason Kelce have been battling for the title of “mom’s favorite” for years, and Jason is currently in the lead. But if Travis and Taylor Swift decide to start a family, the tables could turn.

Travis’ mom, Donna, visited her sons’ New Heights podcast on Dec. 29 and joined in the playful argument once again. While chatting, she told Travis that he’s not her favorite son “yet.”

“Ugh, the burn!” Travis joked.

While many missed the subtext, most did not. Donna has famously mentioned that Jason comes out ahead because he and his wife Kylie have given her three grandchildren, daughters Wyatt (4), Elliotte (2), and Bennett (10 months).

Donna has gushed over being a grandmother dozens of times, most recently with Us Weekly.

“When I’m with them, I’m in the moment,” she shared. “I want to do what they’re doing. I want to play what they’re playing. I want to read to them.”

“I want to build blocks,” Donna continued, “try to be as active as I possibly can and be attentive to what they’re doing and know that I value their time and I value who they are.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Reportedly Talking About Marriage and Kids

The 71-year-old, dubbed “Mama Kelce,” has always been active in her kids’ and grandchildren’s lives. Fans can spot her cheering on her sons from the sidelines and rushing the field after every game. And while she made it a point to assure Travis that she loves him and Jason “both just the same,” Travis is still allegedly hoping to give Donna more grandchildren in the near future—with Taylor Swift.

Travis and Taylor have forged a serious relationship since going public this summer, and a source claims the two are already talking about babies.

“They’re already making plans for the future,” the source told Life & Style in October. “Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!”

The Chiefs tight end is also hoping to seal his new romance with a kiss.

“He told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” the person added. “He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”