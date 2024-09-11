Taylor Momsen Rocks Black Tape, Nothing Else in Bold Fashion Week Appearance

Whoville is far in the rearview for Taylor Momsen, who attended a New York Fashion Week event topless and flaunting 12-pack abs.

The 31-year-old former actress and current rocker popped up for the New York Fashion Week on September 9, attending the KidSuper Funny Business comedy and fashion show in collaboration with Lovesac.

Holy hell! Taylor Momsen is ripped. pic.twitter.com/Mi8CzgJptr — Sluts and Guts (@sluts_guts) September 11, 2024

Long gone are her child actress days of starring as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas or her later teen role in Gossip Girl. She’s been fronting her rock band, The Pretty Reckless, since 2009.

Staying true to her signature edgy rocker style at the NYC event, the singer and guitarist boldly went topless beneath an all-black ensemble.

Momsen attended KidSuper’s Funny Business comedy fashion show, flaunting her abs. (Image via Instagram / Taylor Momsen)

Momsen took a bold risk by going topless beneath her printed jacket, showcasing her toned abs. She complemented the look with pasties that resembled duct tape.

Taylor Momsen made headlines by going topless at New York Fashion Week. (Image via Instagram / Taylor Momsen)

Meanwhile, her makeup and hair featured a mauve smoky eye, beautifully contoured cheekbones, and a subtle nude lip, complemented by loose, flowing waves in her hair. Perhaps harkening back to her modeling days, every photo she shared on social media featured her mouth agape as she gazed into the camera.

Fans went wild for the former child star’s fit physique. (Image via Instagram / Taylor Momsen)

Momsen happily shared several images from the event on Instagram. “Virgin eyes and dirty looks and a great time with @kidsuper at one of the funnest fashion events I’ve ever been to!”, she wrote alongside the smoking snaps.

Fans React to Taylor Momsen’s Impossibly Sculpted Core

Of course, her 2.1 million Instagram followers went wild for the rocker’s bold look and fit physique.

One fan commented: “those abs, I’d think that you have one helluva workout routine…”.

“Them abs though 💪🏽 😍,” another fan agreed. “🔥🔥 Proud of your hard work with your fitness,” a third fan gushed. “Dude. Those abs!! 🙂 abs for dayssssssssssss,” yet another fan declared.

Meanwhile, one Instagram denizen bemoaned Momsen’s apparent dedication to fitness.

“Not you posting this killer photo as I just made chicken wings…😭😂,” they quipped.

Indeed, some old-school gym work might be responsible for the rocker’s impressive core. Back in August, Momsen gave a sneak peek at her fitness regime. She shared a bit of footage of her putting on some boxing mitts and working over a punching bag.