Taylor Frankie Paul Speaks out After Her Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ is Canceled

Shortly after the news broke that her season of The Bachelorette had been canceled, Taylor Frankie Paul broke her silence.

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In a statement to PEOPLE, Paul’s spokesperson stated she was very grateful for ABC’s support amid the situation.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser,” the statement reads. “And taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

The spokesperson also stated, “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

ABC’s Bachelorette cancellation occurred after TMZ leaked a video of Paul throwing a chair at Dakota Mortensen. The video was from the now-exes’ physical altercation in 2023.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time,” the network shared in a statement. “And our focus is on supporting the family.”

Paul’s Spokesperson Also Addressed the Leaked 2023 Video

Along with speaking out about the cancellation, Paul’s spokesperson addressed the leaked 2023 video.

“It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child,” the spokesperson stated. “Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.”

They then noted, “Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences.”

Besides the cancellation of her Bachelorette season, Paul is also dealing with the halting of Mormon Wives production. The show’s pause occurred not too long after the news broke about the latest confrontation between Paul and Mortensen.

The show’s season five filming was shut down after Paul and Mortensen allegedly had a physical altercation. The duo is now under investigation for domestic violence.