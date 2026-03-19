ABC Pulls the Plug on Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ After 2023 Chair Throwing Video Surfaces

It’s official – following the release of a video showing Taylor Frankie Paul throwing a chair at her ex, Dakota Mortensen, ABC has pulled the plug on the Mormon Wives star’s season of The Bachelorette.

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Paul’s season was set to premiere on Sunday. However, along with the video, the reality TV star has been dealing with a domestic violence investigation, which stems from an alleged physical altercation she and Mortensen had last month.

The incident led to the production of Mormon Wives‘ season five coming to a halt.

ABC issued a statement to Page Six about the cancellation. “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time,” the statement reads. “And our focus is on supporting the family.”

The 2023 video, which TMZ released, also showed a child nearby when Paul threw a chair at Mortensen. The incident led to Paul’s arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and child abuse.

Despite the incident, Paul and Mortensen resumed their relationship. Paul gave birth to Mortensen’s son, Ever, in 2024. However, the duo has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since early 2025. The situationship has been a key storyline on Mormon Wives.

Paul Responded to the Leak of the 2023 Video Just Before ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Cancellation

A spokesperson for her issued a statement to PEOPLE about the leaked 2023 video.

“It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child,” the statement reads. “Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.”

The spokesperson further stated, “Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences.”

Although she was set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening, Paul’s appearance was canceled.

Paul previously spoke out about the latest alleged domestic violence incident while on Good Morning America earlier this week.

“It’s hard to see past this — I’m not going to lie — in this moment, it’s just so heavy,” she explained. “When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world, that’s what it feels like — I’m not going to lie.”

She further pointed out that the headlines were hard for her to read. “Honestly, it’s been a heavy time to see the headlines,” she admitted. “Especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time.”

“I’m a person that will always speak my truth,” Paul added. “And that’s what I’m known for, and so when the time is right, I will be. But right now, just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this.”

