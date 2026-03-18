Taylor Frankie Paul Addresses Alleged Incident That Led to the Halt of ‘Mormon Wives’ Season 5 Production

Ready to share her side of the situation, Taylor Frankie Paul has finally broken her silence about what led to the halt of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five production.

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While speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, Paul made it clear where she stood.

“Honestly, just like, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time,” she explained. “Just the timing is hard, and it’s a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one… It’s extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today.”

Paul further noted that she’s going through a “heavy time” and that it’s “unfortunate.”

“I’m struggling for sure,” she admitted. “But also at the same time, I feel like if I don’t show up, then I’m just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we’ve worked on and something super exciting that’s coming. I just feel like it was the right thing to do… Show up even though it’s hard.”

Paul shared what led to an “immediate” yes to her being the lead on The Bachelorette.

“The only condition I had is if I was able to see my children,” she said. “So that was the biggest question I had going into it.”

Production for Mormon Wives came to a halt after Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, got into a physical altercation. It was later reported that the female castmates walked away from the production because they refused to work with Paul.

There is currently a domestic violence investigation into the incident between Mortensen and Paul.

Paul Says Headlines About the Situation Feel ‘Like the End of the World’

While appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Paul stated the headlines about her regarding the domestic violence incident feel “like the end of the world” for her.

“It’s hard to see past this — I’m not going to lie — in this moment, it’s just so heavy,” she said. “When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world, that’s what it feels like — I’m not going to lie.”

Paul then noted, “I will say I’ve been here before and I got through it, and I’ve shared my story and my light, and I’m hoping I can do that again.”

The Mormon Wives star further pointed out that the timing has made the news more challenging.

“Honestly, it’s been a heavy time to see the headlines,” she continued. “Especially during this time of The Bachelorette being released, and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time,”

She then added, “I’m a person that will always speak my truth and that’s what I’m known for and so when the time is right, I will be. But right now, just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this.”



