Taxi Hits Pedestrians Outside New York City Macy’s, Injures 6 in Christmas Day Accident

A Christmas Day accident sent three people to the hospital, after a New York City taxi cab struck sex pedestrians outside the Macy’s department store.

Shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Dec. 25, a cab jumped the curb at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue.

A 9-year-old boy and his mother were among the injured. The mother was trapped underneath the cab and one of the wheels landed on the child’s leg. The pair was reportedly visiting from Australia.

The boy, along with a 41-year-old woman, were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center. A third victim, 49, went to Bellevue Hospital. None suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three other victims of the Christmas Day accident—women aged 19, 37 and 49—refused medical attention at the scene.

A tourist from Oregon was an eyewitness at the scene. He told ABC 7 that his wife was clipped in the shoulder by the cab.

He also shared how he and other bystanders sprung into action to help the injured.

“I ran over and noticed there was a little boy, his leg was underneath the front passenger tire as it was spinning,” he recalled. “One gentleman went over [and] shut the car off.”

“There was a whole group of us that ripped the fender off, lifted the car back and then that’s when I grabbed the little boy, got him to the corner, realized that what ended up being his mom underneath,” he added.

People reported that responding police officers were informed that the 58-year-old taxi driver “experienced a medical emergency” driving down the street, causing him to leap the curb.

The unnamed driver was also transported to a nearby hospital for “further evaluation.” He was said to be in “stable condition” following the Christmas Day accident.

